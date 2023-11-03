WhatsApp: Archiving Chats and Saving Temporary Messages

WhatsApp has revolutionized the world of messaging since its launch in 2009, becoming one of the most widely used messaging applications worldwide. Its popularity stems from the wide range of functions it offers users to facilitate communication and interaction with friends and family. Over time, the platform has been updated to provide a more personalized experience.

In line with the latest updates, one of the simplest ways for users to hide a contact is using the “Archived” section. This feature removes certain contacts from the main chat list and places them in an “Archived” folder. It is an excellent alternative for those who wish to maintain some distance from certain friends or partners on the application. The “Archived” function has been a lifesaver for many users.

To properly archive a chat, follow these steps: Open the application on your mobile device and select the chat you want to archive. Then, tap on the folder icon with a down arrow, usually located at the top or bottom of the screen. Immediately, the selected contact will be moved to the “Archived” folder. The application is constantly being updated.

Saving Temporary Messages:

WhatsApp recently introduced a feature that allows users to send and receive temporary messages that will disappear, according to the sender’s choice, in 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. However, as is often the case in the world of technology, some curious individuals have found ways to cheat the system and extend the storage time for these messages.

While WhatsApp is aware of this, the platform has warned users that temporary messages have certain limitations, such as the ability to copy the text, forward it, or take screenshots.

To save a WhatsApp message from disappearing, follow these steps: Find the message you want to prevent from disappearing. Long-press the message and click on the “Save” button that appears in the action menu. The message will be saved in the chat and will appear with a distinctive mark. To undo the saved message, simply tap on the same message again and click on the “Stop Saving” option.

WhatsApp continues to be one of the most popular messaging applications used users worldwide. Its constant updates and diverse features make it a go-to platform for convenient and personalized communication.

FAQ

1. Can I hide a contact on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can hide a contact on WhatsApp using the “Archived” section.

2. How do I archive a chat on WhatsApp?

To archive a chat on WhatsApp, open the application on your device, select the chat you want to archive, and tap on the folder icon with a down arrow.

3. Can I save temporary messages on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can save temporary messages on WhatsApp long-pressing the message and clicking on the “Save” button.

4. Are there any limitations to WhatsApp’s temporary messages?

Yes, WhatsApp’s temporary messages have limitations such as the inability to copy the text, forward it, or take screenshots.