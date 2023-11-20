How to Securely Hide Chats in WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is widely used to stay connected with friends and family. However, there are times when we want to keep certain chats private and hidden from view. In this article, we will explore how to hide chats in WhatsApp and keep them securely locked away.

One of the latest features introduced WhatsApp allows users to not only block a contact but also hide it completely. This ensures that the chat remains invisible and separate from the rest of the conversations. To achieve this, simply long-press on the profile picture of the contact or group you wish to archive and hide on the main screen.

Afterward, tap on the three-dot icon located in the top-right corner of the screen. This will reveal a menu where you can select “Block Chat.” By doing so, the chat will be archived and disappear from your conversation list. You will find the blocked chats in a new folder called “Blocked Chats,” located just below the “Archived Chats” section.

At present, you can still manage the content of these blocked chats or choose to unblock them if needed. However, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to hide chats permanently. Accessing these hidden chats will only be possible using a search tool and a designated PIN.

While this feature is not yet available, it is expected to be included in future updates. As is customary, WhatsApp typically releases new functionalities first to beta users before making them accessible to all users. Therefore, keep an eye out for upcoming updates and ensure to subscribe to the beta version of the app for early access.

Hiding chats in WhatsApp provides users with an added layer of privacy and security. By taking advantage of these features, individuals can maintain greater control over their conversations and safeguard sensitive information.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I hide individual chats in WhatsApp?

Yes, you can hide individual chats in WhatsApp blocking them. This will archive and hide the chat from your conversation list.

2. How can I access my blocked chats?

Blocked chats in WhatsApp can be found in the “Blocked Chats” folder, located below the “Archived Chats” section on the main screen. You can manage the content or choose to unblock them if necessary.

3. Will WhatsApp introduce a feature to hide chats permanently?

Yes, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to hide chats permanently. Accessing these hidden chats will require using a search tool and a designated PIN.

4. When will the new chat hiding feature be available?

While an exact date is not yet confirmed, the new chat hiding feature is expected to be included in future updates of WhatsApp. Keep an eye out for upcoming releases and consider subscribing to the app’s beta version for early access.