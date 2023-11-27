New Feature in WhatsApp: Sign and Send Documents with WhatsApp Delivery

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta (formerly Facebook), is known for its constant updates and innovative features. Now, the mobile application is integrating a groundbreaking function that allows users and businesses to sign documents directly from the messaging tool and send them quickly and securely using the services of DocuSign. This new feature, called WhatsApp Delivery, aims to streamline document signing processes while maintaining privacy.

WhatsApp’s collaboration with DocuSign, an online document signing platform, has paved the way for this new functionality. With WhatsApp Delivery, users can not only sign documents directly from the messaging app but also receive real-time notifications once their part of the signed document has been sent. This feature expedites the signing process and ensures smoother workflow.

DocuSign highlights the benefits of this new functionality on its blog. Firstly, it offers faster transaction speed allowing users to send real-time notifications with a direct link to complete a document on the signatory’s mobile device. Additionally, the integration of WhatsApp expands the reach of DocuSign’s services, as it enables over 2 billion WhatsApp users in more than 180 countries to connect with almost any signatory using the mobile messaging platform. Moreover, this feature enhances the user experience providing additional mobile-compatible options for processing agreements, offering users more choices and flexibility. Data privacy is also prioritized, as DocuSign encrypts and safeguards highly confidential information, while WhatsApp’s leading privacy features ensure secure delivery of notifications.

WhatsApp Delivery will be launched as a complementary service within DocuSign’s multichannel delivery offering. It will soon be available to customers of both the standard and Business Pro plans.

FAQ

1. How does WhatsApp Delivery work?

WhatsApp Delivery allows users to sign documents directly from the messaging app and send them securely using DocuSign’s services. Users will also receive real-time notifications when their part of the signed document has been sent.

2. Can anyone use WhatsApp Delivery?

WhatsApp Delivery will be available to customers of DocuSign, whether they are on the standard or Business Pro plan.

3. Is privacy ensured during the document signing process?

Yes, both DocuSign and WhatsApp prioritize privacy. DocuSign encrypts confidential information, while WhatsApp’s privacy features ensure secure delivery of notifications.

