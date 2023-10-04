How to Keep Your Voice Messages Private on WhatsApp

In the current digital era, privacy has become a constant concern. It is essential to have control over who can read your messages on applications like WhatsApp. Fortunately, the app includes a simple feature that allows you to maintain your privacy. In this article, we will explain how to prevent others from listening to your voice messages.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications, has various features that ensure the privacy of your communications. One of these functions is the ability to play voice messages privately, ensuring that only you can listen to them.

To avoid others from listening to your voice messages on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and Select the Voice Message: Launch the WhatsApp application on your mobile device and open the conversation where the voice message you want to listen to privately is located. Tap on ‘Play’: Touch the voice message to play it as you would normally. The audio will start playing through the speakerphone. Bring the Phone Close to your Ear: Here’s the trick to maintaining privacy. While the voice message is playing, bring the phone close to your ear, as if you were making a regular phone call. By doing so, the phone’s proximity sensor will detect the closeness and automatically switch the audio output, preventing it from playing through the speakerphone. Voice Message in Private: Now, the voice message will play only through the ear speaker, allowing only you to hear its contents. This simple action guarantees that the privacy of your communication remains intact and that others cannot listen to what is being said in the voice message.

It is important to note that this trick may vary slightly on different devices and versions of WhatsApp. However, in most cases, bringing the phone close to the ear while playing a voice message will achieve the goal of maintaining privacy.

