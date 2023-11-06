The Samsung Q80C TV: A Complete and Affordable Option

The Samsung Q80C television is one of the most comprehensive options available in the brand’s mid-range lineup. Since its release earlier this year, it has gained popularity and even received a new version with a larger screen size. After months without significant price drops, it is now available in its 50-inch size for just 649 euros at El Corte Inglés, a price that nearly matches its historical low. Additionally, it can also be found at the same price at MediaMarkt and PcComponentes.

The Samsung Q80C television boasts a range of features that make it stand out. It features a 50-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution and includes the Film Director Mode commonly seen in Samsung TVs. It is also compatible with advanced HDR formats such as HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG.

Despite being a mid-range TV, the audio quality of the Q80C surpasses some high-end models. The built-in speakers offer a power output of 40W RMS and support Dolby Atmos. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system and is compatible with the voice assistant Alexa. It also includes features like Multi-View for simultaneous viewing of two videos and various wireless and wired connectivity options. With four HDMI eARC ports, a pair of USB ports, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2, it provides ample connectivity for external devices.

The offer currently available for the Samsung Q80C at 649 euros represents a significant discount from the recommended retail price of 1,399 euros for the 50-inch model. As a television packed with features and available at an attractive price point, the Samsung Q80C is a compelling option for consumers seeking an affordable, yet high-quality, viewing experience.

FAQ

1. Is the Samsung Q80C TV available in other screen sizes?

No, the offer mentioned in this article is specifically for the 50-inch size. However, the Samsung Q80C is available in other screen sizes, which may have different prices.

2. Can I use voice commands with the Samsung Q80C TV?

Yes, the Samsung Q80C TV runs on the Tizen operating system and is compatible with the voice assistant Alexa, allowing you to control the TV using voice commands.

3. What are the connectivity options of the Samsung Q80C TV?

The Samsung Q80C TV comes with four HDMI eARC ports, a pair of USB ports, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2, providing various options for connecting external devices.

4. Does the Samsung Q80C TV support HDR?

Yes, the Samsung Q80C TV is compatible with advanced HDR formats such as HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG, allowing for enhanced picture quality and contrast.

5. Are there any other retailers offering the Samsung Q80C TV at a similar price?

Yes, apart from El Corte Inglés, the Samsung Q80C TV is also available at the same price of 649 euros at MediaMarkt and PcComponentes, providing customers with multiple options for purchase.