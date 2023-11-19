WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Location Sharing

WhatsApp, the leading instant messaging application worldwide, continues to dominate the market despite fierce competition from platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The app is constantly updated to provide a better user experience and innovative tools for conversations. Recently, WhatsApp announced a new feature that allows users to play audio messages in the background, enabling multitasking without interruption. As the world’s top instant messaging app, there are always new discoveries and tricks to explore.

One of the latest additions to WhatsApp is the ability to track the location of your contacts without their knowledge. This feature can be particularly useful when meeting someone at an unfamiliar location or needing assistance with directions. You can share real-time or current location information easily.

Curious about how it works? Here’s how you can track the location of your WhatsApp contacts without them knowing:

1. Both devices need to be connected to WhatsApp Web using Windows 10 or a higher operating system.

2. Open WhatsApp Web on your computer and scan the QR code with your phone’s WhatsApp app.

3. Navigate to the chat of the contact whose location you want to track.

4. Open the contact’s profile clicking on their name or profile picture.

5. Scroll down and select “Location.”

6. Choose whether to share your current or real-time location with the contact.

7. The contact will receive a notification about the shared location, but they won’t know that you are tracking them.

WhatsApp’s continuous updates and additions empower users with new functionalities. With the ability to track locations discreetly, users can enhance their communication and convenience within the app.

FAQ:

Q: Can I track someone’s location on WhatsApp without their consent?

A: No, WhatsApp respects user privacy, and tracking someone’s location without their knowledge is not possible unless they willingly share it with you.

Q: How can I keep my location private on WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp provides privacy settings where you can choose who can see your location information. Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Location and select your preferred option.