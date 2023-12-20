El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Visa Program for Foreigners

Summary: El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has announced a new initiative called “Adopting El Salvador Freedom” in collaboration with stablecoin company Tether. This program allows foreigners to obtain a Salvadoran passport in exchange for a $1 million investment in Bitcoin. The move comes as President Nayib Bukele claims that his investment in Bitcoin has become profitable due to a recent price rally. The government has partnered with Bitfinex, an affiliated company of Tether, to launch this new visa program. Applicants must pay a nonrefundable deposit of $999 in Bitcoin and Ether, followed a “know your customer” process. The program seeks “visionary individuals” and “high-net-worth investors” to participate. However, there are concerns that the influx of crypto tourists, particularly in coastal cities like El Zonte, is displacing lower-income families.

El Salvador Embraces Bitcoin with New Visa Option for Foreigners

El Salvador has expanded its embrace of Bitcoin introducing a unique visa program for foreigners. In collaboration with stablecoin company Tether, the government of El Salvador has launched the “Adopting El Salvador Freedom” initiative. Under this program, foreigners can obtain a Salvadoran passport making a $1 million investment in Bitcoin. The move comes after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021.

The decision to introduce the visa program is fueled President Nayib Bukele’s claim that his investment in Bitcoin has yielded profits due to a recent surge in its price. The government has partnered with Bitfinex, an affiliated company of Tether, to facilitate this new initiative. Applicants are required to pay a nonrefundable deposit of $999 in Bitcoin and Ether. They must also undergo a “know your customer” process.

The visa program aims to attract “visionary individuals” and “high-net-worth investors” to contribute to the country’s economy. However, there are concerns that the growing number of crypto tourists, particularly in coastal cities such as El Zonte, may lead to the displacement of lower-income families. Critics argue that the government’s focus on Bitcoin has overshadowed more pressing issues, such as social inequality and poverty.

Despite the controversy surrounding El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin, the country has gained popularity among Bitcoin enthusiasts worldwide. The tourism minister announced that record numbers of travelers have visited El Salvador, attracted the country’s crypto-friendly environment. Additionally, a decrease in crime rates, attributed partially to President Bukele’s tough stance on alleged gang members, has further encouraged Bitcoin supporters to choose El Salvador as their destination.

While the introduction of the Bitcoin visa program represents a new phase in El Salvador’s commitment to cryptocurrency, the long-term consequences and impact on the country’s economy and social fabric remain to be seen.