Fabio Lanzarotti: The Street Photographer Capturing the Essence of Barcelona

Fabio Lanzarotti, also known as @fatography on social media, has become a sensation in Barcelona with his street portraits. Armed with a camera and a GoPro attached to his chest, Fabio approaches people on the street and asks to take their picture. His unique approach has gained him over 220,000 followers on Instagram and 130,000 on TikTok.

What makes Fabio’s photos stand out is the diversity of the subjects he captures. From people in Gucci bags to those in work clothes, his portraits showcase the different faces of Barcelona. Each photo tells a story, whether it’s a young artist with brushes in his hair or an older man with a comic book silhouette.

People are drawn to Fabio’s ability to connect with his subjects and capture their essence in a spontaneous way. His portraits have gained millions of views on social media, and he has been praised for bringing visibility to people who often go unnoticed.

Fabio’s journey as a street photographer began seven years ago when he first came to Barcelona. He fell in love with capturing moments on the street and decided to pursue it further. His project has gained popularity in recent months, with millions of people viewing his videos.

As for the future, Fabio plans to continue his photo hunts in Barcelona and also travel to different parts of the world to showcase the diversity of people and cultures. He believes that everyone has something unique to share, and he wants to capture those moments.

In a city full of preconceived notions, Fabio’s street portraits challenge people’s preconceptions and show that everyone has a story to tell. His project is not just about aesthetics but also about expressing oneself and finding beauty in unexpected places.

Fabio may spend hours approaching potential models on the street, but the result is worth it. His portraits capture the essence of Barcelona and the people who make the city unique.

