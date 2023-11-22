Teen Arrested for Boasting about Pizza Robbery on Social Media

El Paso police have apprehended a teenager after he allegedly boasted about robbing a pizza delivery driver on social media. The incident took place on November 9th when a Pizza Hut delivery driver knocked on an apartment door but received no response. According to an assistant district attorney, the driver noticed an individual peering into his parked vehicle. The person was wearing a black ski mask and hoodie and, when questioned the driver about the pizza, claimed to have ordered it. Things quickly turned sinister when the suspect reached into his pocket, took out some money, and then motioned as though he had a concealed weapon. Fearing for his life, the driver turned over the meal to the robber.

Following the incident, a police sergeant came across an Instagram video featuring the suspect with the caption, “tryna tax me for pizza,” signifying that he didn’t want to pay for the food. The video showed the delivery driver leaving in his vehicle, along with a half-eaten pizza, chicken wings, and a 2-liter bottle of Mountain Dew. This led authorities to identify the person in the video as 17-year-old Carlos Luna Garza III. An arrest warrant was then obtained, charging Garza with felony robbery.

Despite being considered an adult under the Texas justice system, Garza’s recent arrest marks the third time he has been taken into custody in November alone. Prior to the pizza robbery incident, he was arrested on drug possession and evading arrest charges on November 3rd and later arrested for evading arrest again on November 11th. Garza is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $11,000 bond, with charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

