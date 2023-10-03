EL PAÍS Launches WhatsApp Channel for News and Updates

EL PAÍS, a leading Spanish news outlet, has launched its own channel on WhatsApp, allowing users to access the latest news, videos, and trending stories directly on their mobile devices. Through this new functionality, users can also follow cultural recommendations, gastronomic suggestions, and opinion pieces from EL PAÍS journalists.

To join the channel, users can find EL PAÍS in the “Novedades” tab of the WhatsApp application or simply follow the provided link. Once subscribed, users will receive a daily summary of the most discussed topics, curated the EL PAÍS social media team. The channel will also feature selected videos, audio clips, and exclusive content.

The goal of EL PAÍS is not only to provide informative content but also combat misinformation debunking viral rumors and spreading verified information. Users can choose to receive notifications or mute them to read messages at their convenience.

To ensure privacy, WhatsApp channels operate as anonymous groups, with user data hidden. EL PAÍS and other channel users will not have access to personal phone numbers, ensuring the confidentiality and security of user information.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is the most widely used messaging application in Spain, with approximately 33 million active users. Globally, the app boasts more than 2.5 billion users, and in Latin America alone, over 60% of the population communicates through WhatsApp. EL PAÍS, with a social media following of over 17 million across various platforms, continues to expand its reach offering content directly through WhatsApp.

Stay informed and join EL PAÍS’ WhatsApp channel to enjoy curated and significant content without leaving the app.

Sources:

– EL PAÍS article