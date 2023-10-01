Diputación de Pontevedra to Implement New Contact Center Tool for Improved Communication

The increase in telematic inquiries received the ORAL has prompted Diputación de Pontevedra to explore new communication channels. With this in mind, they have recently put out a tender for the supply of a type of Contact Center tool for management purposes.

Among the novelties that this technical innovation will bring, with the goal of improving the quality of non-face-to-face customer service, are three new communication channels that can be used with ORAL: WhatsApp, sending SMS, and opening a chat on the Diputación’s website.

The administration will allocate around one hundred thousand euros to this software, which “will allow for the improvement and expansion of the technical capabilities of the Diputación for the provision of this service with all guarantees, thus enabling citizens to carry out administrative procedures instantly, avoiding travel and waiting times.” Among its technical features is its ability to support “integration with the voice call system for customer service – with the establishment of criteria for its proper distribution among agents – and appointment scheduling.” In addition, the call back functionality will be enabled to request a return call from agents when they become available.

This solution will allow for technical improvements in current communication channels, such as the introduction of a queue management system “that will expedite the distribution of phone calls.”

This investment shows Diputación de Pontevedra’s commitment to enhancing their communication capabilities and improving the accessibility and convenience of their services for citizens.

