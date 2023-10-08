How to Activate WhatsApp Web Without QR Code

WhatsApp is a popular messaging application that offers various tricks and features to enhance user experience. One such hidden trick is the ability to use WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code. This function is not widely known, but once activated, it allows users to access WhatsApp from their computer like never before.

To activate this feature, follow these steps:

1. Download WhatsApp Web from the Microsoft Store or use any web browser.

2. Once the application is loaded on your laptop or PC, you will see the QR code.

3. Look for the “Enter with Code” option at the bottom of the screen.

4. Enter your phone number along with the country code.

5. WhatsApp Web will send you a code which you need to enter.

6. It is important to enter the correct code and not share it with anyone else.

7. Once completed, you can start using WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code.

Remember to always log out if you are using a shared computer to ensure the privacy of your conversations.

By activating this feature, you can easily access WhatsApp Web from your computer without the hassle of scanning a QR code. This trick can be particularly useful for those who frequently use WhatsApp for work or personal purposes and want to have quick access to their messages on a larger screen.

