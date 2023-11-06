WhatsApp Introduces New Flag Symbol for Temporary Messages

WhatsApp, the world’s leading instant messaging application, is making an exciting update that could potentially change the way we use the platform. Recently, information about a new symbol that users will soon see on WhatsApp has surfaced. Let’s explore the features of this new function and how it can be beneficial for you.

The new symbol in question is a flag that appears on certain messages. Initially, it caused confusion among the platform’s 4 billion users. However, WhatsApp has now clarified the purpose behind these flags.

According to WhatsApp’s developers, the flags will only be visible in chats where temporary messages are enabled. Temporary messages allow users to delete the content of a conversation after a certain period, whether it’s 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

The flag symbol essentially signifies that messages with temporary status cannot be deleted. While other content can be removed the sender, those with the flag symbol will remain intact. Hence, the reference to the flag itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the flag symbol on WhatsApp mean?

The flag symbol represents messages with temporary status, indicating that they cannot be deleted.

How can I activate the flag symbol?

To activate the flag symbol, ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed. In any chat, press and hold on the contact’s name, select “Temporary Messages,” choose the desired options, and highlight a message or file. The flag symbol should appear. Tap on it to activate the function for the selected file.

Please note that the flag symbol is still in the process of being rolled out globally, so it may not be available to all users immediately.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s introduction of the flag symbol for temporary messages brings convenience and clarity to users who wish to retain certain content in their chats. By utilizing this function, you can ensure that specific messages or files remain in your conversation even after the expiration of the designated deletion period. Stay updated and make the most out of this new feature on WhatsApp!