San Diego’s Winter Outlook: Slow Start to the Wet Season with Above-Normal Temperatures

San Diego has officially entered winter, and with it comes the El Niño climate pattern, a phenomenon that has been absent in recent years. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicts with certainty that El Niño will persist through early winter and likely continue into the spring.

While other parts of the country are expected to experience a significant change from the dry winters brought La Niña, San Diego may not see a dramatic shift in weather conditions. Since October 1, five out of six climate reporting sites in the region have recorded below-normal levels of precipitation, with most locations seeing less than an inch of rain over the past two months.

According to the latest climate outlooks from the CPC, this trend is expected to continue through the end of the month. In December, San Diego County is projected to have a slow start to the wet season, with precipitation chances only slightly above normal or near equal for the season. The temperatures in the region remain uncertain, with equal chances of being above or below seasonal averages.

It appears that San Diego may have to wait until early next year to experience wetter conditions, although temperatures are likely to be above normal as El Niño strengthens. However, it is important to note that weather conditions remain variable, and forecasters generally cannot accurately predict conditions more than a week in advance.

Short-term outlooks from the CPC suggest that some parts of the region may experience above-normal rainfall and temperatures in the next two weeks, which contrasts with long-range predictions.

As we move closer to the early months of the year, forecasters will be able to provide a clearer picture of what the remainder of this year’s El Niño winter will look like and whether it will continue to be drier than initially anticipated.