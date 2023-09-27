How to Read WhatsApp Messages without Others Knowing

WhatsApp continues to make significant changes, such as its new white color scheme with Material Design, and the ability to send video messages to friends. However, one common issue is that when we are using WhatsApp, our online status is displayed, causing possible inconvenience with friends. Fortunately, there is a simple trick to avoiding being seen as “online”.

To begin, make sure you have updated WhatsApp to the latest version on your Android or iPhone. Then, go to the app settings and click on the “Privacy” tab. From there, find the options for “Last Seen” and “Online”. Choose the option “Nobody” for the first one, and “Same as Last Seen” for the second one. By doing this, you will prevent your friends from seeing when you are connected on WhatsApp.

Keep in mind that enabling this feature, you will also not be able to see the online status of others. It is important to take this into consideration for planning and communication purposes. Additionally, if you encounter any issues with your device or have been blocked someone on WhatsApp, you can use the provided link to contact WhatsApp for support.

In conclusion, with the latest update of WhatsApp, it is now possible to read messages without your friends knowing that you are online. By adjusting your privacy settings within the app, you can have a more discreet and private messaging experience.

