A Hidden Gem in Cambre: Uncovering Spain’s Master of Storytelling

Iván Fernández Amil, a longtime contributor to Quincemil, Treintayseis, and EL ESPAÑOL, has been crowned as the top creator in the “Writing & Storytelling” category on LinkedIn España’s esteemed list of Top 200 Creators. Favikon, the organization behind the list, recognizes the best content creators across various categories on this professional platform, and this Galician writer happens to take the number one spot in the realm of narrative and story crafting.

For years, Fernández Amil has been crafting the section “Historias de la Historia” (Stories of History) for Quincemil and Treintayseis, uncovering hidden facets of Galicia’s history through the lives of lesser-known individuals. In light of the success of his articles, two compilations titled Historias de Galicia que nadie te había contado (Stories of Galicia You’ve Never Heard Before) have been published Libros Arenas, with a third installment set to hit the shelves this Christmas. Recently, Fernández Amil has expanded his horizons and now delves into stories from all over Spain in the pages of EL ESPAÑOL.

This former purchasing manager turned storyteller boasts an impressive following on LinkedIn, with a global readership of 135,444 individuals who eagerly consume his inspiring tales of entrepreneurship and personal triumph, all crafted from his base near A Coruña. His narrative prowess sets him apart, placing him firmly at the top of the rankings as the leading storyteller on the platform.

Notably, Galicia is well-represented on this list of 200 content creators on LinkedIn. Among the prominent names are Andrés Millán, the lawyer known as “Lawtips,” ranking 12th; Brais Moure, the computer scientist at number 16; influential figure Eva Porto at 19; Ignacio Rivera, President of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, at 46; Carmen Lence, a successful businesswoman, at 84; and the enterprising Emilio Froján holding the 92nd position.

