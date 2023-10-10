Understanding the New Flag Symbol in WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, continues to innovate and add new features to enhance the user experience. However, some of these new updates may cause confusion among users due to their lack of clarity in meaning. One of the recent updates that has generated speculation on social media is the appearance of a flag symbol in certain messages.

Contrary to what has been circulating on some networks, this new flag icon does not indicate that a screenshot of the conversation has been taken. In reality, this symbol only appears in conversations where the “Disappearing Messages” feature is enabled.

What does the “Disappearing Messages” feature entail? This new feature allows users to set a lifespan for messages, which can be one, seven, or 90 days. Its purpose is to enhance user privacy and save device storage space automatically deleting old messages.

The flag symbol indicates that the message has been selected the user to not be automatically deleted along with the other disappearing messages. In other words, once the set time period for disappearing messages expires, the messages with the flag symbol will remain intact.

To select a message in this way, the user simply needs to open a conversation or group with the “Disappearing Messages” feature enabled and press and hold the desired message for a few seconds. A menu will appear where the flag icon can be selected, indicating that the message will be preserved even after the other disappearing messages disappear.

Overall, the flag symbol in WhatsApp signifies that a message has been manually selected to remain even after the disappearing messages feature takes effect. It serves as a useful tool for users who want to keep certain messages for a longer duration.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Blog (definition of the “Disappearing Messages” feature)

– WhatsApp Blog (introduction of the flag symbol)