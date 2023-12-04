The French Government Mandates Use of French Messaging App

In a bold move that diverges from the known global hunt for Chinese app TikTok governments, the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, recently issued an internal memorandum to ministers, urging them to remove WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram from their mobile devices. Furthermore, this directive extends to all members of their respective teams.

With digital security and privacy becoming fundamental pillars in the digital age, the vulnerability of our online identities is a pressing concern when personal or financial data is exposed. Consequently, all services, platforms, and apps continually implement security measures with each update to reinforce this aspect.

However, it appears that some apps prioritize these security aspects more than others, or at the very least, have higher standards. This makes them a better option for cybersecurity. Surprisingly, the French government questions the security principles of widely-used apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

As reported Le Point, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne circulated an internal memo addressed to ministers, state secretaries, chiefs of staff, and cabinet members, urging them to cease using these apps. Instead, the memo recommends installing the French app, Olvid. The memo explains that “To counter the threats that arise from the use of these applications, the French company Olvid has developed an instant messaging app that guarantees the protection of its users’ data through a decentralized directory and an end-to-end system while maintaining the same functionality as current apps.”

Government members must implement these changes “no later than December 8, 2023.” The Minister of Digital Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, fully supports this directive, asserting that he has been using Olvid since July and attests that it is the “world’s safest service.”

Not everyone is pleased with this development, as the companies targeted the French government, namely Meta, Signal, and Telegram, have expressed their opposition to this decision. Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal, took to her personal Twitter account, stating, “This claim is not backed any evidence and is dangerously misleading, especially coming from the government. If you want to use a French product, go ahead! But do not spread misinformation in the process.”

