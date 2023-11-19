Controversial Lawyer María Leonarda Villalobos: An Insight into her Legal Troubles

María Leonarda Villalobos, a lawyer from Chile, has recently found herself at the center of legal controversies. While she gained notoriety for her involvement in a meeting where attorney Luis Hermosilla allegedly discussed making illicit payments to public officials, her legal troubles extend far beyond this incident. Investigative journalism revealed audio recordings of the meeting, recorded Villalobos, which then led prosecutors to search Hermosilla’s offices.

Villalobos, a graduate of the Universidad Bolivariana, is known for her role as a lobbyist and as the daughter of a former SII (Servicio de Impuestos Internos) inspector who was dismissed several years ago. She has become a key witness in the ongoing case led the Fiscalía Oriente (Eastern Prosecutor’s Office) and has testified twice, even claiming that she personally recorded the audio. Her confession allowed prosecutors Felipe Sepúlveda and Miguel Ángel Orellana to obtain search warrants for Hermosilla’s offices.

However, this is not Villalobos’ first encounter with the legal system. Public records show that she has faced multiple investigations, including charges of assault, forgery of public and private documents, and presenting false evidence in court. One notable case occurred in 2016 when her ex-husband, Marcos Bratti, accused her of presenting fabricated WhatsApp conversations and a psychological report in an attempt to gain custody of their children.

In the court documents filed Bratti, it is alleged that Villalobos altered the meaning of the conversations and omitted crucial details, misrepresenting the true nature of the discussions. To counter these claims, Bratti submitted authentic screenshots of the actual conversations between Villalobos and their youngest child, proving that the messages she presented as evidence had been manipulated.

Another legal dispute involving Villalobos revolved around her attempts to forge a psychiatric report for her child. Bratti alleges that she orchestrated a fraudulent report signed Pablo Rocha, a person she met while working at the Ministry of Education, who had no credentials as a psychologist or psychiatrist. Bratti claims that his child never underwent the examination described in the report since he was attending school on the specified dates. Bratti further accuses Villalobos of colluding with Rocha to manipulate custody proceedings, causing harm not only to him but also to their child.

In previous years, Villalobos faced charges of minor domestic violence when her then-partner accused her of assault during an incident in December 2007. Although she was arrested at the time, he later withdrew the complaint, leading to the suspension of the case.

While Villalobos’s recent involvement in high-profile cases has brought her into the public eye, her history reveals a series of legal conflicts spanning multiple years. These cases not only cast doubt on her professional conduct as a lawyer but also raise questions about her credibility as a witness and the ethics of her legal practice.

