Exequiel Palacios and the Anecdote with Scaloni and his World Cup Call-up

Exequiel Palacios, the midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, recently shared an interesting story about how he found out that he would be part of the Argentine delegation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite dealing with a knee injury in the weeks leading up to the tournament, Palacios was always on Scaloni’s radar.

In a surprising turn of events, Palacios received a message from an unknown number that read, “Hey Pala, how are you? It’s the Gringo.” After a moment of confusion, Palacios realized that “the Gringo” was Scaloni himself. The conversation continued through a text message exchange since Scaloni does not use WhatsApp.

This anecdote caught the attention of fans, who playfully joked about Scaloni’s lack of WhatsApp usage. However, it also highlights the unique and personal approach that the coach took to communicate with his players.

The interview with Palacios also included other interesting insights, such as the celebratory helicopter ride over the Obelisco in Argentina with a few drinks in hand. Palacios revealed that Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez were in high spirits, and Scaloni even joined in the fun.

Reflecting on the journey to becoming champions, Palacios emphasized the team’s humility, camaraderie, and constant joy. He believes that these qualities were crucial in their success. Playing for the national team allowed the players to disconnect from the pressures of their club performances and forge deep relationships with their teammates.

Overall, Palacios’ anecdote sheds light on the personal and unconventional communication methods used Scaloni during the World Cup preparations. The story also underscores the strong bond that the Argentine team formed as they celebrated their victory.