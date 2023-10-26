Belén Esteban: A Journey from Television to Entrepreneurship

Belén Esteban, one of the most iconic collaborators of Telecinco, is embarking on a new project that diverges significantly from her television career. As ‘Sálvame’ comes to an end, Belén Esteban is exploring new avenues, both professionally and personally. In a recent trailer for the upcoming Netflix Spain project, ‘¡Sálvese quien pueda!’, Belén shares her experience of creating a LinkedIn account and searching for employment opportunities. With her charismatic humor, Belén showcases her viral-worthy resume that highlights her career accomplishments.

Beyond her television success, Belén Esteban is also a budding entrepreneur. She proudly mentions her role as the CEO and creator of Sabores de la Esteban, a venture that has seen remarkable success. Her gazpacho, potato chips, and vegetable creams have garnered acclaim, showcasing her talent in the culinary world.

Belén Esteban’s LinkedIn profile reflects her multidimensionality. She not only emphasizes her television career but also highlights her entrepreneurial journey and academic pursuits. In addition to her experience as a television collaborator and meme generator, she humorously reveals her unconventional educational background. Belén claims a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the “university of the street” and proudly declares herself a graduate of the “meme masters” program.

With the upcoming release of ‘¡Sálvese quien pueda!’, Belén Esteban is excited to venture into new territories. Alongside other renowned Spanish television personalities, including Terelu Campos, Lydia Lozano, Chelo García-Cortés, Kiko Hernández, Kiko Matamoros, Víctor Sandoval, and María Patiño, Belén is ready to captivate audiences on Netflix. The project, shot in Miami and Mexico, promises a fresh format and a renewed television experience.

Belén Esteban’s journey from television to entrepreneurship showcases her versatile talents and the potential for growth beyond the small screen. With her infectious humor and undeniable charm, she continues to captivate audiences and explore new horizons.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Belén Esteban’s new project?

Belén Esteban is starring in a new project called ‘¡Sálvese quien pueda!’ on Netflix Spain. This show brings back eight iconic collaborators from Telecinco in a completely revamped format.

2. What is Belén Esteban’s LinkedIn account about?

Belén Esteban created a LinkedIn account to share her resume and search for new job opportunities now that ‘Sálvame’ has ended. She humorously highlights her career accomplishments in her profile, making it go viral within hours.

3. What other ventures is Belén Esteban involved in?

Belén Esteban is also an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of Sabores de la Esteban, where she has achieved success with her gazpacho, potato chips, and vegetable creams.

4. What is Belén Esteban’s educational background?

Belén Esteban claims a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the “university of the street.” She also humorously mentions being a graduate of the “meme masters” program.

5. Who are Belén Esteban’s fellow collaborators on the Netflix project?

Belén Esteban is joined Terelu Campos, Lydia Lozano, Chelo García-Cortés, Kiko Hernández, Kiko Matamoros, Víctor Sandoval, and María Patiño in the new Netflix project ‘¡Sálvese quien pueda!’.