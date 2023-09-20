Review: “El Conde” – A Political Satire Disguised as a Vampire Comedy

Pablo Larrain continues to impress as a filmmaker, with his latest offering, “El Conde,” solidifying his status as one of the most talented directors working today. Known for his sharp wit and political commentary, Larrain does not disappoint with this dark and bloody comedy that cleverly intertwines vampirism with political satire.

The film revolves around the notorious Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet, portrayed as a 250-year-old vampire who, after faking his death in 1990, seeks a real demise. Pinochet’s rule was marked corruption, murder, and torture, with his affinity for western governments, particularly Margaret Thatcher’s administration, providing him protection and wealth. In a bold move, Larrain has an actor who bears a striking resemblance to Thatcher narrate the film, suggesting that she too is part of the blood-sucking undead.

“El Conde” is far from a straightforward horror film, as Netflix’s promotional efforts imply. Instead, it defies classification, blending political commentary, satire, and comedy in a truly unique manner. Fans of “The Death of Stalin” will likely appreciate Larrain’s dark humor and cleverly hidden jokes throughout the film.

While Larrain has ventured into more mainstream projects in recent years, such as “Jackie” and “Neruda,” “El Conde” showcases him returning to his roots and delivering a film that is both politically charged and entertaining. His ability to tackle serious subjects with a sense of humor is unmatched, making him a standout director in today’s cinematic landscape.

“El Conde” is currently available to stream on Netflix, giving audiences the opportunity to experience Larrain’s brilliant storytelling and biting social commentary firsthand.

Definitions:

– Political satire: The use of humor, irony, or exaggeration to critique or mock political figures, events, or systems.

– Vampirism: The practice of consuming another person’s blood, often associated with immortality and supernatural powers.

– Comedy: A genre of film that aims to entertain through humor and amusing situations.

Sources:

– “El Conde” film Pablo Larrain. Available on Netflix.

– “The Death of Stalin” film.