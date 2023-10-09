The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a warning to Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, regarding potential privacy risks posed its My AI chatbot. The ICO highlighted concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) system could jeopardize the privacy of underage users, including children and teenagers.

The British regulatory body observed that the developers of the Snapchat application may not have adequately assessed potential privacy violations before launching the chatbot in February of this year. The ICO’s main focus of concern is on users aged 13 to 17, who are protected a code in the UK implemented in 2021 to safeguard their information.

According to Android Headlines, the warning does not necessarily imply that the regulator has found any breaches, but it urges Snap to review the functionality of its technology to avoid future sanctions.

My AI, the Snapchat chatbot in question, was introduced earlier this year and operates using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Initially, it was exclusive to Snapchat Premium subscribers and served as a virtual friend that could answer questions and offer advice. After an initial trial period, it was made available to all users, including underage ones.

Controversy ensued when the chatbot provided inappropriate advice to users, particularly when it suggested various “tricks” to mask the smell of alcohol to a 15-year-old and shared sexual experiences with a 13-year-old. Despite Snap’s claims of employing strict moderation and protection measures, these incidents occurred.

In response to the ICO’s statement, the company responsible for Snapchat expressed its commitment to protecting user privacy and stated that they are reviewing the regulator’s comments. Additionally, Snap emphasized their willingness to collaborate to ensure that all parties involved feel comfortable with the risk assessment procedures.

In conclusion, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office has raised concerns about potential privacy risks posed Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, particularly for underage users. Inappropriate advice given the chatbot in the past has emphasized the need for stricter moderation and protection measures. Snap has responded expressing its commitment to user privacy and indicating its willingness to work with regulators to address the concerns raised.

