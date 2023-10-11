Introducing the Whatsapp Channel of Vogue España

A new mode of communication has been launched the messaging app, Whatsapp. Vogue España has officially launched its Whatsapp channel where you can receive direct updates and articles on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, as well as the hottest current topics, straight to your phone. If you’re not yet familiar with Whatsapp channels, we’ll explain how you can join.

What are Whatsapp Channels?

Whatsapp channels are a more direct way to follow your favorite media outlets on the app. Similar to receiving messages from friends and acquaintances, you’ll receive a selection of the most interesting articles, videos, and images directly within the app. Furthermore, you can interact with these messages using emojis to let us know your thoughts and interests.

How Can I Join Vogue España’s Whatsapp Channel?

Make sure you have updated the Whatsapp app in your app store. If it’s already available on your phone, you’ll see the ‘News’ option at the bottom left on the main interface. If it’s not yet available for your phone, you can enable the option to be notified when the update becomes accessible.

In the ‘News’ section, you’ll find Whatsapp channels of various media outlets and personalities. You can search for Vogue España’s verified channel and click ‘Follow’ in the top right corner. Alternatively, you can follow this link to access the channel directly: [link]. Once you follow the channel, you’ll receive all our updates, news, videos, and more directly in the ‘News’ section of your Whatsapp app. Furthermore, you can enable notifications clicking the bell icon on the upper right to be alerted whenever there’s a new post.

What Can You Expect in Vogue España’s Whatsapp Channel?

In our Whatsapp channel, we offer a range of updates related to current affairs, fashion, and beauty. You can expect:

Updates on the most talked-about news of the moment

Trendy fashion articles, interviews, and the most covetable seasonal purchases

Beauty, wellness, fitness, and nutrition tips

Exclusive content, including videos and in-depth reports

Join Vogue España’s Whatsapp channel today to stay in the loop with the latest fashion, beauty, and lifestyle updates directly on your phone.

Sources:

– Vogue España