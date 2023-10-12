Cybercriminals Increasingly Target Victims through WhatsApp

Cybercriminals are continuing their efforts to obtain a prize wherever they can, and as warned the Banco de España (Bank of Spain) and the Guardia Civil (Civil Guard), they are persistently seeking victims via WhatsApp sending false messages in which they pretend to be banks or close relatives.

In all cases, the objective is to obtain information about banking data which will later allow them to steal money from the accounts of those who fall into their trap.

These tactics of scammers have been named “whatsapping,” and the Customer Banking Portal of the Bank of Spain warns: “The cybercriminal will use social engineering techniques to gain your trust, manipulate you, and obtain your banking data. It can happen to anyone.” Simultaneously, they emphasize that distrust is the best method to protect oneself against these scams.

The Guardia Civil advises through their social networks not to “share verification codes” with anyone.

The most common attempted scams via WhatsApp include:

1. Pretending to be a family member in urgent need of money due to a change of phone number.

2. Posing as a company or contact from a WhatsApp group to request a verification code to recover the account, then stealing it and requesting transfers in our name.

3. Impersonating our bank, claiming that fraudulent transactions have been detected and needing one-time passwords (OTP) from the bank.

4. Impersonating a WhatsApp representative, requesting our access verification code for the messaging application and proceeding with theft.

It is important to be wary of any suspicious requests for personal or banking information and to verify the authenticity of messages before sharing any sensitive data. Stay vigilant to protect yourself from cybercriminals.

