The Latest Warning from the Bank of Spain: Beware of WhatsApp Frauds

The Bank of Spain has issued a warning about a new type of cyber fraud that targets people through WhatsApp. Cybercriminals are using various tactics to manipulate individuals into sharing their personal and banking information or making unauthorized payments.

One of the tactics involves impersonating a close family member or friend in urgent need of money. The fraudsters will claim to have changed their phone number and ask for financial assistance. They often send messages such as “Mom, I need your help.” It is important not to click on any suspicious links or provide personal information in response to these messages.

In other cases, scammers impersonate companies or unknown contacts within a group the individual belongs to. Their goal is to obtain the verification code used to recover a WhatsApp account illegitimately. By installing the stolen account on a different device, they can then request transfers from the victim’s contacts under false pretenses.

Another classic scam involves pretending to be a bank support service using the institution’s logo. The fraudsters will claim to have identified fraudulent transactions and ask for one-time passwords or OTPs to cancel them. This way, they can steal money from unsuspecting victims without them realizing what is happening.

To protect yourself from WhatsApp fraud, the Bank of Spain provides several key recommendations:

1. Familiarize yourself with the contact methods your bank uses to communicate with you. Be cautious about sharing any personal information and activate alerts for suspicious activity.

2. Never make any payments or money transfers without verifying the legitimacy of the request independently.

3. If you lose access to your WhatsApp account or it gets hijacked, contact the technical support provided WhatsApp. Do not pay any ransoms.

4. Never share the verification code sent entities through SMS. It is highly recommended to enable two-step verification, which requires an alphanumeric code in addition to your regular password.

5. Keep your WhatsApp application up to date to ensure that any vulnerabilities are patched on time.

Remember that cybercriminals will try to gain your trust and manipulate you into sharing sensitive information. Stay vigilant and never disclose your banking details under any circumstances.

Sources: Bank of Spain, informationsecuritybuzz.com

Definitions:

– OTP (One-Time Password): A unique password generated for a specific login session or transaction, valid for only a short period of time.

