The TCL UHD870: A Giant TV with Impressive Features

Looking for a truly massive television that can rival a projector and still deliver impressive image quality in a well-lit room? Consider the TCL UHD870 in its enormous 98-inch size. This television offers an extensive list of features, including 4K resolution, HDR, gaming up to 144 Hz, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and more. And the best part? It’s priced at just over 2,500 euros.

While the TCL UHD870 is also available in an 85-inch size, currently only the 98-inch variant is available in stores.

But with such a large screen at an affordable price, there must be a catch, right? Let’s find out as we delve into our review of the TCL 98UHD870.

Differences in Size

Surprisingly, the 98-inch model of the TCL UHD870 offers more features than its “smaller” 85-inch counterpart. The differences start with the panel itself – while the 98-inch TV supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, the 85-inch TV only offers 60 Hz. In terms of audio, the 98-inch model also includes an integrated subwoofer. And when it comes to Dolby Vision content, the TCL 98UHD870 supports Dolby Vision IQ with dynamic brightness adjustment.

Design and Build Quality

The TCL UHD870 is a behemoth, with nearly 2.5 meters of screen diagonal. Its weight, roughly 58 kilograms, necessitates sturdy and stable stand feet. Fortunately, the substantial metal feet provide ample stability even if the TV is accidentally nudged. Additionally, the feet can be adjusted to accommodate various height positions, similar to the design of many Sony televisions.

Despite its enormous size, the depth of the TV is relatively slim at just under 7 cm. The overall build quality is decent, with good attention to detail in terms of panel alignment and bezel width. The back of the TV is functional and features a textured pattern for a simple yet stylish appearance.

Image Quality

With a width of nearly 2.20 meters, the image produced the TCL UHD870 can rival that of a projector and screen setup. Unlike a projector, however, this TV doesn’t require a darkened room to achieve good image quality. The TCL offers a brightness of over 430 nits in cinema mode, along with an impressive contrast ratio of 6036:1 measured in a chessboard test pattern.

To fully enjoy the TV’s image quality, it’s recommended to minimize ambient lighting and avoid reflections from furniture or lamps on the semi-matte screen. Streaming and gaming in a dimly lit room provide a great viewing experience. However, in a completely dark room, a minor weakness of the UHD870 becomes apparent: the black bars in 21:9 format movies appear more dark gray than true black. This is due to the TV’s lack of LED dimming zones, unlike the TCL C745.

All in all, the TCL UHD870 is a giant TV that offers impressive features at a competitive price. It delivers an immersive viewing experience with its massive screen, high brightness, and excellent contrast. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast or a avid gamer, this television is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

