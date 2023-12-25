Eight Tri-City Students Achieve High Percentiles in CAT Exam

Summary: The Common Admission Test (CAT) results were released, revealing that eight students from the Tricity region scored in the 99th percentile. This entrance exam is crucial for admissions into top business schools in India, such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). With a 30% increase in enrollment compared to the previous year, around 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the CAT 2023 exam.

One of the top performers from Chandigarh, Sunidhi, achieved an impressive 99.59 percentile. Sunidhi attributed her success to practicing with 32 mock tests, which helped her enhance her accuracy and improve in her weaker areas. She also mentioned that preparing for the CAT alongside her job was challenging, but her key strategy involved focusing on accuracy, weak areas, and experimenting with test-taking strategies.

Similarly, Parva Yadav, who recently graduated from Chandigarh University, scored a remarkable 99.43 percentile. After leaving his IT job in September, Parva made preparation for the CAT his priority. He emphasized the importance of practicing mock tests and maintaining composure during the exam. Parva’s advice for ranking among the top 100 is to score at least 50% of the total marks and approach each question calmly.

The CAT exam is only the first stage in the admission process, with the next steps involving essay writing and interviews. Interviews generally take place between January and March, and the final results will be declared in April most of the IIMs.

Another student, Aryan, a final year student at SD College, Chandigarh, secured an impressive 99.56 percentile. Aryan shared that his strategy was to attempt questions that he was sure about, so as to avoid negative marking. He also mentioned that he continued attempting questions until the last minute, asserting that having no rigid strategy and relying on his strengths worked best for him.

It is evident that these Tri-City students have shown exceptional performance in the CAT exam, and their high percentiles reflect their dedication and hard work.