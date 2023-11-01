Netflix to Stream Eight DC Movies Next Month: What’s Missing and What’s Next for the DCEU?

Netflix users can look forward to a DC movie marathon next month, with the streaming platform set to release eight films from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) on December 1. The line-up includes fan favorites such as Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and Wonder Woman, among others.

Interestingly, the announcement left out DC’s four most recent movies: Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle. It also failed to mention which version of Justice League will be joining the other seven movies on the streaming service. This raises questions about whether Netflix will eventually include these titles in its collection.

This move Warner Bros to release the DCEU movies on Netflix is likely part of a strategic plan. It comes ahead of the highly anticipated total reboot of DC’s cast of heroes on the big screen. Aquaman 2, which is scheduled to hit theaters shortly after the Netflix release, will be the final movie in this current version of the DCEU.

After Aquaman 2, fans will have to wait until next year for the release of Joker: Folie à Deux. However, it should be noted that this movie stands apart from the rest of DC’s cinematic universes and timelines.

As for future interconnected outings in the style of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it looks like fans will have to be patient. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently ended its months-long strike, but the strike led the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is still ongoing.

If you’re eager to catch up on the current DCEU before it undergoes a reboot, be sure to check out IGN’s comprehensive watchlist of every DC movie in order.

FAQ:

Q: Which DC movies will be available on Netflix next month?

A: The movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman: 1984, and The Suicide Squad.

Q: Why were some movies omitted from the Netflix release?

A: Warner Bros did not include the most recent DC movies, such as Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, among others, in the Netflix line-up.

Q: Will Netflix eventually include the missing movies?

A: It is unclear at this time if Netflix plans to add the omitted movies to its collection in the future.