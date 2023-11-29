Hospitality Business School Introduces Innovative Certificate Program for Hotel General Managers

Hospitality Business School, a leading institution in the field of hotel and hospitality management, has recently launched a groundbreaking certificate program for aspiring Hotel General Managers. This comprehensive program aims to empower professionals equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles and elevate the guest experience.

The program, which spans over four non-consecutive weeks, combines online and on-campus courses at the prestigious EHL campus in Lausanne. By offering a blended learning approach, participants can benefit from the flexibility of online modules while also immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the campus.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a coveted Certificate of Completion. This recognition highlights their ability to successfully navigate the integrative assessment, which measures their understanding and application of the key concepts learned throughout the course.

The increasing demand for skilled leaders within the hospitality industry prompted the creation of this program. With over 2,700 new hotels set to open worldwide 2024, it is imperative to foster a new generation of talented individuals who can effectively manage diverse hotel operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

“We recognize the urgent need for multi-skilled leaders who can steer hospitality businesses to their full potential,” said Stéphane Haddad, the EHL Associate Dean for Executive Education Programs. “Our innovative program addresses this talent shortage providing tailored, world-leading applied learning to high-potential hospitality professionals.”

To be eligible for the program, applicants must submit their resume or LinkedIn profile link online. While relevant professional experience and proficiency in English are considered crucial factors, the selection process evaluates each candidate holistically, ensuring a diverse and dynamic cohort.

For detailed information about the program curriculum, fees, and application process, please visit the official website of the EHL Hospitality Business School.

As mentioned on the official website, the program fee for the Hotel General Manager program is CHF 20,000.

