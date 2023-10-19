Egyptian Parliament Sends Message of Support for National Security

Egypt’s House of Parliament has expressed its full support for President Sisi in taking the necessary steps to secure national security in the country. During an emergency session, the parliament also decided to send a message to the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in both English and Arabic, expressing their rejection of Israeli violations on Palestinian territories.

The parliament, represented Counselor Ahmed Saad, has issued an appeal to world parliaments, calling for resolutions condemning Israeli violations and ensuring the protection of innocent civilians. They are urging adherence to international treaties and humanitarian norms.

The emergency session was dedicated to discussing the implications of the situation in Palestinian territories. There has been overwhelming popular support for Egypt’s political leadership stance against the Israeli aggression in Gaza. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has strongly opposed the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents and has insisted on keeping the Rafah border crossing closed to foreigners, only allowing humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

The Egyptian Parliament’s message of support for national security highlights the country’s commitment to protecting its citizens and maintaining peace and stability in the region. Through diplomatic channels and international cooperation, Egypt aims to bring attention to the Israeli violations and work towards a resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of Palestinians.

Definitions:

– National security: The protection of a nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and citizens from internal and external threats.

– Israeli violations: Actions or behaviors the Israeli government or military that infringe upon the rights or sovereignty of Palestinian territories.

