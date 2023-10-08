Mediterranean City Shooting: 2 Israelis and an Egyptian Killed

Three individuals, including two Israeli nationals and one Egyptian, were tragically killed when an Egyptian policeman opened fire on tourists in Alexandria, a city located along the Mediterranean coast. The incident took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site, a popular tourist attraction. One additional person was reported to be wounded during the attack.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the injured individual is an Israeli national who suffered moderate injuries. The ministry has stated that they are working closely with the Egyptian government to arrange for the safe return of all affected Israelis.

Local media reports indicate that the suspected assailant has been apprehended, and the area where the shooting occurred has been secured authorities. Images circulating on social media depict the victims being transported to hospitals in ambulances.

This tragic event unfolds against the backdrop of increased tensions in the region, as Israel carries out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to attacks Hamas fighters. Since the conflict began, there have been reports of up to 250 Israeli deaths, while the Palestinian death toll has risen to at least 313. These bombings have exacerbated the dire situation in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli siege for the past 16 years.

While details surrounding the shooting in Alexandria are still emerging, incidents like these underscore the need for continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. It is our hope that authorities will swiftly investigate this act of violence, bring the responsible parties to justice, and work towards preventing such tragedies in the future.

Sources:

– Extra News television channel, via local media reports

– Israeli Foreign Ministry