Dog Dementia: A Heartbreaking Condition That Affects Our Beloved Canines

Just like humans, dogs can develop dementia as they age. In dogs, this condition is known as Canine Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome. Recently, a TikTok user shared a heartbreaking video showing some of the ways that dementia affects dogs.

Sasha, a dog who had been living with her humans since she was a puppy, began displaying concerning symptoms after the death of one of her canine siblings. She was later diagnosed with dog dementia a vet in 2022. The TikTok video shows Sasha exhibiting some of the common signs of dementia, such as excessive sleeping, forgetting to eat, pacing, becoming disoriented, and forgetting how to move backward.

As Sasha’s condition worsened, she eventually stopped eating and drinking. Her quality of life deteriorated to the point where her humans felt compelled to euthanize her to prevent further suffering. They continue to miss her every day.

While there is currently no treatment for dementia in dogs, there are supplements that may help prevent it. Moreover, there are ways for humans to slow down the effects of doggie dementia and improve the comfort of dogs suffering from the disease.

If a dog shows any signs of developing dementia, it is crucial to seek veterinary assistance as soon as possible. Early detection and intervention can make a difference in managing the condition.

For those considering getting a pet, it is recommended to adopt instead of shop. There are numerous resources available on One Green Planet about adopting animals, including the benefits of adopting a pet and heartwarming before and after pictures of adopted rescue animals. Apps can also be utilized to find shelter dogs in the local area.

