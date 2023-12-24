EFCC Denies Quoting Diezani Allison-Madueke on Money Laundering Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted a recent Instagram post attributed to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, regarding money laundering charges against her. The now-deleted social media post claimed that the former minister had spoken out in an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom. However, the EFCC has removed the post from its official Instagram handle.

In response to the development, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale dismissed the report, clarifying that it did not originate from the EFCC and was not approved the agency. Oyewale emphasized that any information without his signature cannot be attributed to the EFCC.

Former Minister Diezani Allison-Madueke, who served under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, had fled the country to evade prosecution the EFCC for alleged money laundering. In October 2023, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, submitted a warrant of arrest and extradition request for Allison-Madueke to the Crown Prosecution Services of the United Kingdom. The request was made following an official request the EFCC to the office of the Attorney-General earlier that month.

The extradition request cited Nigeria’s Extradition Act and the London Scheme of Extradition within the Commonwealth, a multilateral treaty regulating extradition between the UK and Nigeria. The EFCC had established a prima facie case against Allison-Madueke, leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest a magistrate. The warrant was then attached to the extradition request submitted the Attorney-General’s office to the UK government.

While the EFCC denies the recent Instagram post attributed to Allison-Madueke, the legal proceedings and extradition efforts involving the former minister are ongoing.