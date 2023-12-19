Quirky Ulster County Tavern Makes Haunting Debut in Upcoming Horror Film

Summary: Snyder’s Tavern, a peculiar watering hole located on Route 28A in West Shokan, NY, is set to make its eerie debut in an upcoming horror movie titled “What Lives Here.” Filmmaker Troy Burbank, who frequented the tavern in the past, fell in love with its unique ambiance and decided to incorporate it into his film. Despite its creepy exterior and neglected appearance, Snyder’s has managed to cultivate a dedicated fan base that appreciates its dive bar charm.

The aging façade, overgrown vines, and monstrous bushes enveloping Snyder’s Tavern may cause confusion for passersby. However, it seems that the tavern’s eerie presence perfectly aligns with the atmosphere needed for Troy Burbank’s horror movie. In an interview with Q1057, Burbank revealed that he was immediately drawn to the location upon his first visit. He exclaimed, “This place is phenomenal, I want to film something here. It’s too great of a location not to do something with.”

Contrary to its exterior, Snyder’s Tavern boasts a loyal fan base of dive bar enthusiasts. Yelp reviewers express their love for the venue, celebrating its lack of frills and embracing its unique character. One reviewer described it as a “cross between the greatest dive ever and the scariest horror movie ever, in the best kind of way.” Another reviewer highlighted the welcoming atmosphere and the feeling of being part of a family.

Thanks to Burbank’s request, the owner of Snyder’s Tavern, Chet, agreed to allow the film crew to shoot scenes within the establishment. Although the filming session lasted nine hours, Burbank estimates that only about 10 minutes of the final movie will feature Snyder’s Tavern. The film, set to be released in May 2024, showcases not only the haunting ambiance of the tavern but also includes notable actors such as Ron Millkie, known for his role in “Friday the 13th,” and Ernie O’Donnell from “Chasing Amy.”

As the anticipation builds for “What Lives Here,” fans of both horror films and unique dive bar experiences eagerly await the release to witness how Snyder’s Tavern’s distinct charm will be portrayed on the big screen.