Israeli Telegram Channels Share Disturbing Content of Palestinian Abuse

Israeli Telegram channels run settlers and civilians have been disseminating violent and sadistic content of Palestinians, including images and videos of their abuse and the mutilation of corpses. These channels, discovered the Arab investigative unit Eekad, have over 80,000 Israeli subscribers and actively incite violence against Palestinian children and women. The content shared on these channels is a response to the heightened tensions in the region following Israel’s brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Eekad traced the channels back to October 7, coinciding with Israel’s war on Gaza, although some channels have been active for over a year. The channels feature extremist content and utilize images of leaders associated with extremist and pedophilic groups. Eekad embedded itself into these channels to monitor the content, which includes disturbing footage of Israelis abusing the bodies of Palestinians and celebrating ongoing massacres.

The abuse of dead Palestinians is not the only content shared on these channels. The accounts also targeted journalists, celebrating the targeting of a press crew that resulted in the death of a Reuters videographer and the injury of two Al Jazeera journalists. The content on these channels goes beyond Israeli crimes in Palestine, as they promote and endorse violence and hatred.

These findings are part of the broader Zionist ideology that supports the establishment of a Jewish state in historic Palestine and the mass exodus of Palestinians. This ideology includes the spreading of misinformation and the erasure of the Palestinian narrative, which has been seen in recent allegations of Hamas beheading Israeli babies.

It is important to address and condemn the dissemination of violent and abusive content on these channels, as it further exacerbates tensions and incites violence in an already volatile situation. The mistreatment of deceased Palestinians and the celebration of violence against them is a gross violation of basic principles of human dignity and should be universally condemned.

