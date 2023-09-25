SEC Continues Investigations into Personal Messaging Apps’ Use in Wall Street

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly continuing its investigations into the use of personal messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Signal for work-related matters on Wall Street, according to exclusive information from Reuters. The regulator has studied thousands of messages from employees working for over a dozen investment companies, requesting the companies to review the use of these applications, which are prohibited for discussing work-related issues.

Initially focusing on stockbrokers, who have incurred over $2 billion in fines, the investigation has now expanded to investment advisors. In this phase, the SEC has requested the investigation of personal messages of these workers discussing business matters and starting during the first half of 2021.

Some of the companies under scrutiny include Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, TPG, and Blackstone, according to knowledgeable sources. Hedge funds are also being investigated. However, no additional details or comments have been provided the companies.

While an SEC spokesperson refused to comment, its chairman, Gary Gensler, has defended the surveillance of these communications, stating that these recordkeeping rules are “essential” to protect against misconduct. As part of the ongoing investigation, executives have provided their personal phones and other devices to their superiors or lawyers for content copying. Subsequently, messages regarding business matters were handed over to the SEC, as reported anonymous witnesses.

The SEC initiated the investigation due to suspicions of off-channel conversations about deals, business, and exchanges on Wall Street. In August, the regulator imposed fines totaling $289 million on ten companies for “widespread and prolonged failures” to maintain and preserve business communications on platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal. The companies admitted to these conversations on employees’ personal devices, acknowledging that their conduct violated federal securities laws’ recordkeeping provisions. Consequently, they agreed to pay the fines and implement improvements for compliance.

In addition, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reached settlements with several companies worth $260 million for failing to maintain, preserve, or produce required records. The CFTC’s compliance director stated that over $1 billion in fines have been imposed for violations of recordkeeping and supervision requirements, specifically involving the use of unauthorized communication methods.

