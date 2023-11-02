Meta Faces Lawsuit for Negative Impact on Youth Health

Meta, the social media company that owns platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is facing one of its biggest lawsuits to date. More than 40 states in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that its applications have a detrimental effect on the physical and mental health of young people.

The lawsuit, filed in California 33 state attorneys general, with an additional 8 attorneys general filing separate suits in state courts, claims that Meta uses technologies to attract and retain children and adolescents for profit. They argue that the company manipulates and exploits these vulnerable users without disclosing the extent of its actions or considering the serious harm it may cause to their health.

The lawsuit also accuses Meta of designing the functions of its applications to encourage compulsive and prolonged use among young people, resulting in significant health damage. Additionally, Meta is accused of collecting data from children under the age of 13, in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

The main objective of this lawsuit against Meta is to curb the impact of social media platforms on the mental and physical health of adolescents and children and to compel the company to make changes that prioritize their well-being.

