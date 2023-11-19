Educational Secretary Urges Critical Thinking Amidst TikTok Influence

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is raising concerns about the influence of TikTok on young users. While speaking on The View, Cardona discussed the misinformation prevalent on the popular social media platform and its impact on students. He compared TikTok to Google, stating that many young users rely on it for information.

As a former teacher, Cardona emphasized the importance of teaching students critical thinking skills to discern between reliable information and misinformation. He shared a lesson he used to conduct, where he presented Tic Tac mints alongside prescription drug pills to help students differentiate between the two. Cardona believes that similar approaches should be implemented in schools and at home to educate students about misinformation and disinformation.

The issue of misinformation on TikTok has garnered attention from lawmakers, with ongoing discussions about potential bans on the platform. However, Cardona avoided directly addressing the question of banning TikTok during his appearance. It is worth noting that the platform is currently only prohibited for government employees, including Cardona himself.

TikTok, owned the Chinese company ByteDance, has faced scrutiny over data privacy concerns. In September, the Irish Data Protection Commission issued a significant fine to TikTok for failing to adequately protect children’s data. These concerns highlight the need for increased vigilance and regulation when it comes to social media platforms.

As TikTok continues to gain popularity among young users, it is crucial for educators and parents to foster critical thinking skills and teach students how to navigate the vast amount of information available online. Empowering students to question and evaluate sources will help them navigate the digital landscape responsibly.

FAQ

What is the concern about TikTok?

TikTok has been criticized for disseminating misinformation and influencing young users.

Is there a ban on TikTok?

TikTok is currently only prohibited for government employees, while ongoing discussions on potential bans are being held.

Who owns TikTok?

TikTok is owned the Chinese company ByteDance.

Why is critical thinking important?

Developing critical thinking skills helps individuals assess and evaluate information, enabling them to make informed decisions and distinguish between reliable information and misinformation.