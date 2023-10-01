Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu, has publicly shown his support for Kai Havertz after the German midfielder scored his first goal for the club in their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. Havertz, who joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window for a fee of £65 million, had struggled to find the back of the net prior to this match.

Despite his early difficulties, Arsenal has continued to have faith in the 24-year-old and manager Mikel Arteta has kept him in and around the starting lineup. The club’s fans also showed their appreciation for Havertz, giving him a huge ovation and chanting his name after he scored against Bournemouth.

Edu’s public backing of Havertz is significant, as he plays a key role in the club’s recruitment process. The success of Arsenal’s transfer market activity will reflect on Edu, and if Havertz were to be a costly disappointment, Edu would face criticism.

However, there are signs that Havertz is settling in at Arsenal. His goal against Bournemouth will boost his confidence and with the support of Edu, Arteta, and the fans, it is hoped that he can now go on to make a significant impact for the club.

If Havertz can reach his best form, Arsenal has a player with the potential to be a star this season. Edu’s decision to sign him could be viewed as a masterstroke, solidifying his reputation as the club’s sporting director.

