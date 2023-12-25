Kora-lea Vidal Fights Homelessness and Hunger in Edmonton

In her mission to end world hunger and homelessness, Kora-lea Vidal, former running back for Canada’s silver-medal-winning national football team, has made a significant impact in the city of Edmonton. Through her humanitarian movement called Live Lifted, Vidal has dedicated herself to meeting the basic needs of those living on the streets.

Vidal’s own experiences with homelessness and addiction have fueled her passion for helping others. She understands firsthand the struggles of not having access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and showers. Despite the challenges, she finds a sense of freedom in her work and aims to show that there is beauty in the struggle.

Born and raised in Prince Rupert, B.C., Vidal incorporates rainbow designs and colors into her branding as a symbol of hope and prayer for humanity. She believes that everyone deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

Through Live Lifted, Vidal distributes donations and interviews people who have no choice but to call the streets their home. She has witnessed the alarming increase in homelessness in Edmonton over the past few years, inspiring her to take action. Vidal’s outreach goes beyond providing immediate assistance. She takes the time to get to know the individuals she serves, forming connections and offering support.

Vidal’s work has gained traction on TikTok, where she shares videos of her encounters with the homeless population. One video, in particular, went viral and garnered over two million views. In the video, she provides a man with essential items like a winter jacket, a pillow, and a blanket.

Despite the stigma surrounding homelessness and addiction, Vidal remains determined to make a difference. She emphasizes the need for continuous support and action beyond the holiday season. Every day, she faces the struggle and strives to create a more compassionate and inclusive community.

As Kora-lea Vidal continues her fight against homelessness and hunger in Edmonton, she hopes to inspire others to join her cause. Through her resiliency, empathy, and dedication, she is making a profound impact on the lives of many individuals who have been overlooked and forgotten.