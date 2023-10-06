Edmonton Constable Sanctioned for Participating in Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest

Edmonton Police Service Constable Elena Golysheva has been sanctioned for her participation in an anti-vaccine mandate protest known as the “Freedom Convoy.” Golysheva spoke at the rally, expressed gratitude towards the protesters, and posted a video suggesting that vaccine mandates were “unlawful” and “unsafe.” As a result, she was sanctioned with a ten-month pay loss before being allowed to return to her job.

The controversy surrounding Golysheva began in February 2022 when a video of her in uniform, tearful, and expressing concerns about freedoms being taken away due to vaccine mandates went viral on social media. She also stated that she would not follow “unlawful orders” because she supports “freedom of choice.” The video violated EPS’ social media policy, and she was ordered to delete it and related posts.

Just two days after the video controversy, Golysheva and a fellow EPS officer spoke at a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest in southern Alberta. She later claimed that she thought she was allowed to participate in the rally as long as she didn’t wear her uniform. However, Golysheva’s participation was deemed to undermine the EPS’ role in enforcing health measures and ensuring public safety during the protest.

The disciplinary decision states that Golysheva’s behavior was considered “unlawful and reckless towards public safety.” She was relieved from duty without pay on February 23, 2022, and her salary was reinstated on January 13, 2023. While the decision does not specify the exact amount she forfeited, it is estimated to be around $100,000 based on the public salary scale for senior EPS constables.

During the disciplinary hearing, Golysheva demonstrated remorse, cooperated with the investigation, and assured the Chief of Police that she would enforce the law as required of her. The presiding officer, retired RCMP chief superintendent Fred Kamins, acknowledged that her misconduct was an emotional reaction to the unprecedented and polarizing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests were not supported or condoned Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee. Nevertheless, Golysheva has returned to active duty following a reintegration process.

