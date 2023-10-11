Edmonton Mayor Denounces Terrorism and Offers Support Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi of Edmonton addressed the recent wave of violence in Israel and Palestine during a news conference. He condemned terrorism and emphasized his history as a human rights activist. While acknowledging that it is not his place to offer personal opinions on global issues as mayor, he expressed his support for Edmontonians who are part of both communities involved in the conflict.

Sohi stated that he has previously denounced “all forms of terrorism” in his activist work. He reiterated his commitment to peace activism, emphasizing the importance of protecting human rights and human life in his work. He expressed his grief for all those affected the violence and offered a message of support to community members who are worried about their loved ones.

The mayor’s comments were in response to criticism from the Jewish Federation of Edmonton. They condemned his original social media statement and a subsequent statement about the escalating violence. The federation called the mayor’s initial statement a “disgraceful false equivalency.” Sohi clarified that he understands the difference between the actions of Hamas and Israel, but still expressed concern for innocent people across the region who have been killed or injured.

Amid the ongoing conflict, the City of Edmonton announced that they would light up the High Level Bridge with white and blue lights in support of Israel. This gesture was appreciated the federation. However, it’s worth noting that the views expressed the federation do not represent all Jewish people in Edmonton. Some members of the community recognize the suffering on both sides and appreciate the mayor’s balanced statement.

