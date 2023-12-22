Cryptocurrency Scam Victim Finds Help in Edmonton-Based Non-Profit Group

An Edmonton man named Cody Lauzon recently fell victim to a cryptocurrency-based scam that cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lauzon was enticed an investment opportunity he saw on Facebook and initially made small cryptocurrency investments of $1,000. As he saw his share grow, he was convinced to invest even more to gain access to his profits. Eventually, Lauzon sent half a million dollars through wire transfers to accounts in Switzerland and Europe. However, when he tried to withdraw the money from his crypto account, the people he was dealing with avoided his requests.

Realizing he had been scammed, Lauzon turned to an Edmonton-based non-profit group called Fraud Hunters Canada for help. The organization was founded Jason Tschetter, who lost $86,000 in a scam and struggled to find support. Fraud Hunters Canada provides private investigators who are trained to trace fraud cases and money trails using advanced programs like Mastercard Ciphertrace. They also assist victims in preparing reports for law enforcement and connect them with mental health resources.

Through the resourceful assistance of Fraud Hunters Canada, Lauzon remains hopeful that he may eventually recover his lost funds. The non-profit is working towards enabling victims to reclaim stolen cryptocurrency and become the first organization in Canada to achieve this. By collaborating with local law enforcement, they aim to track down the perpetrators responsible for the scams and potentially help victims retrieve their money.

In order to seek justice and recover stolen funds, Fraud Hunters Canada advises victims to report the fraud to local police and the Canadian anti-fraud center. Thanks to this non-profit’s work and dedication, Lauzon and other victims of cryptocurrency scams may find the support and solutions they desperately need.