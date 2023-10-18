Rare Deal: $29.99 Edmonton Oilers Hoodies Spotted at Costco

Costco, an unlikely location, has become the center of attention for Edmonton Oilers fans as a pile of Oilers hoodies was recently spotted selling for just $29.99. The finding was posted on Reddit a fan, showing proof of the deal.

The hoodies can be found at the Costco located at 13650 50 Street in north Edmonton. According to a manager from the store, they recently received the adult sweaters, with the youth sweaters arriving last week.

The popularity of the hoodies has led to speculation about how long this sale will last. A manager from the store commented on the high demand, stating that whenever they receive items like these, they become a hot commodity.

Fans have expressed their excitement about the Costco deal on Reddit, with one user joking about the significant price difference compared to the hoodies sold at Rogers Place during a game. On Ice District Authentics’ website, Oilers hoodies range in price from $50 to $189.99.

The timing of this deal couldn’t be better, as it coincides with the start of the new NHL season, which kicked off last week. Fans now have the opportunity to stock up on affordable Oilers merchandise at Costco.

Overall, this unexpected discovery at Costco has brought joy to Edmonton Oilers fans, who can now enjoy their favorite team’s merchandise at a highly discounted price.

