Edmond Public Schools Empowers Parents with Smart Social Resource

With the proliferation of popular apps and social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Threats, and X, parents are faced with the challenge of keeping up with their children’s digital world. To address this issue, Edmond Public Schools (EPS) has introduced a valuable resource called Smart Social. This online platform aims to help parents understand and educate themselves about different apps and social media platforms while gaining insight into their children’s online activities.

Smart Social provides comprehensive information on various apps and digital trends through over 100 informative videos. By watching these videos, parents can familiarize themselves with the functionalities and potential risks associated with the apps their children are using on their phones and computers. The resource also includes a list of hundreds of apps that students may be downloading or interested in downloading, along with rating systems to assist parents in making informed decisions.

Jeff Bardach, the EPS spokesperson, emphasizes that the purpose of Smart Social is not to dictate parents’ actions but to empower them through valuable resources. The platform equips parents with knowledge, enabling them to navigate the digital world alongside their children effectively.

In addition to the video library and app recommendations, Smart Social offers webinars where parents can dive deeper into specific topics of interest. These webinars provide an opportunity for parents to engage in interactive learning sessions, ask questions, and further expand their understanding of digital platforms and trends.

To access Smart Social and make use of its resources, parents can visit [source domain]. With this valuable tool, Edmond Public Schools aims to bridge the knowledge gap between parents and their tech-savvy children, fostering a safer and more informed digital environment for all.

FAQ

What is Smart Social?

Smart Social is an online resource introduced Edmond Public Schools to help parents understand different apps and social media platforms, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their children’s online activities.

How does Smart Social work?

Smart Social offers over 100 online videos that explain popular apps and digital trends, providing parents with insights into what their children are doing on their phones and computers. It also presents a list of hundreds of apps with rating systems to assist parents in making informed choices.

Can parents get additional support through Smart Social?

Yes, Smart Social offers webinars where parents can engage in interactive learning sessions and ask questions on specific topics of interest. These webinars aim to enhance parents’ understanding of digital platforms and trends.

How can parents access Smart Social?

Parents can access Smart Social visiting [source domain]. The resources are freely available to empower parents in navigating the digital world alongside their children.