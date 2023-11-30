Apple’s RCS Support: A Game Changer in the Messaging Landscape

Apple has made a significant move embracing RCS messaging, finally catching up with other smartphone brands. However, the question arises: why did it take them so long? With 2024 fast approaching, it seems somewhat surprising that Apple is only now introducing RCS support into its iOS update. Until now, iPhone users were restricted to sending traditional text messages, while their counterparts enjoyed the benefits of enhanced messaging features.

But what does this mean for SMS? Will RCS ultimately replace it? While RCS was once hailed as the future of messaging, commonly referred to as SMS 2.0, it seems that SMS still has a firm hold. A2P messaging, in particular, is gaining momentum among businesses, and SMS continues to play a significant role in marketing campaigns. Additionally, the simple nature of SMS remains essential for one-time passwords (OTPs) and similar authentication purposes.

However, SMS is facing its own set of challenges. The growth of SMS authentication traffic is predicted to be a mere 4% next year, as businesses raise concerns over artificial inflation of traffic and potential fraud issues. Moreover, mobile network operators (MNOs) are bracing themselves for a $3 billion SMS blackhole in the coming five years. As businesses increasingly turn to over-the-top (OTT) messaging applications like WhatsApp, the era of SMS may be drawing to a close.

Interestingly, the advent of RCS and its support Apple may pose a significant threat to WhatsApp’s dominance. With the ability to reach all phone users, RCS could potentially become as ubiquitous as SMS, offering businesses a rich and engaging messaging experience. RCS’s success lies in its ability to ensure universal access, just like SMS. Consequently, it may be regarded as the next iteration of SMS – SMS 2.0.

The Apple-RCS collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for operators worldwide. While there has been a lackluster adoption of RCS thus far, primarily due to its limited user base, Apple’s involvement breathes new life into the platform. In the United Kingdom, supermarket giant Asda stands as one of the few prominent brands currently utilizing RCS. With Apple’s backing, RCS is poised for a more serious and widespread push around the globe.

Interestingly, consumer behavior concerning messaging is also shifting. There is a growing dissatisfaction with WhatsApp’s feature that reveals one’s online status and message read receipts. More users seek the ability to manage messages at their own pace, similar to how emails are handled. Instantaneous response is no longer the norm, as even older users are reducing their availability on messaging platforms.

This subtle shift in consumer habits carries significant implications for the messaging industry, particularly for brands attempting to engage consumers in real-time. Adjusting to this change poses a greater challenge than choosing the appropriate messaging channel. Adapting to consumers’ evolving preferences and striking the right balance will be key.

