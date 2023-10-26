The Crucial Battle for Safeguarding Young Users: State Attorneys General Sue Meta

State attorneys general from across the political spectrum have taken a united stand against Facebook’s parent company, Meta, filing a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of endangering the mental health of young users. The lawsuit alleges that Meta knowingly utilized features on Instagram and other platforms that enticed and captivated young users while downplaying the risks to their well-being. This bipartisan action reflects concerns raised health professionals and government officials regarding the harmful effects of social media platforms on young people’s mental health.

In recent years, increasing evidence has emerged showing that certain features of social media platforms, such as infinite scrolling and constant notifications, can lead to addictive behaviors and negatively impact the mental health of teenagers. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and the American Psychological Association have called upon tech companies to prioritize the safety of young users. However, despite mounting pressure, most companies have been unwilling to make substantial changes to their platforms, thereby failing to protect users under the age of 18.

While federal lawmakers have struggled to enact comprehensive regulations due to legislative gridlock and legal obstacles, state attorneys general have taken matters into their own hands. This legal action signifies a pivotal moment, akin to lawsuits against the tobacco and opioid industries, which forced these industries to address the harm caused their products and change their practices.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, is the primary target of this lawsuit due to internal research released in 2021, revealing their awareness of the detrimental effects of Instagram on young users. However, the attorneys general have stated that this investigation extends to the entire industry and have also begun scrutinizing TikTok.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta employed harmful and manipulative features to engage young individuals on their platforms, including “likes,” infinite scrolling, and constant alerts, all with the goal of maximizing profit. Despite internal studies warning of the harm caused to young users, Meta is accused of concealing, denying, and downplaying the negative impact of these features. Additionally, the company has been accused of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a federal law safeguarding the privacy of children under 13 years old.

Meta has responded to the lawsuit highlighting the steps it has taken to support teens on its apps, including implementing tools that encourage breaks and sharing expert resources on sensitive topics. While these efforts are commendable, there remains a pressing need for comprehensive safety standards across social media platforms.

Although the outcome of these lawsuits is uncertain due to existing laws protecting online platform companies from liability for user-generated content, this battle represents a vital step towards ensuring a safer digital environment for young individuals. The complexity of the legal and regulatory landscape surrounding these issues means that progress may be slow, but the importance of protecting our youth from the negative effects of social media cannot be overstated.

