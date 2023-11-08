New Lawsuit Alleges Meta’s Violation of Trade Practices Laws and Online Privacy Protections for Marketing to Children

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, asserting that the social media giant had infringed upon state trade practices laws and federal online privacy protections targeting children in its marketing practices.

While there is a consensus that children require some level of protection from potentially harmful online influences, the lawsuit against Meta faces the challenge of overcoming the free speech protections granted the law.

The proliferation of digital platforms and the increasing accessibility of the internet have raised concerns about the impact of online content on young minds. As social media sites like Facebook and Instagram have become integral parts of many children’s lives, the need for ensuring their safety and well-being online has become crucial.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s marketing practices violated state trade practices laws, which aim to prohibit unfair or deceptive acts or practices in commerce. Furthermore, it claims that the company failed to uphold federal online privacy protections, which safeguard individuals’ personal information online.

As the lawsuit progresses, it will be interesting to see how the courts navigate the delicate balance between protecting children from potential harm and safeguarding the free speech rights of individuals and corporations. This case could set a precedent for future litigation regarding the responsibilities and obligations of social media platforms in relation to content targeting children.

