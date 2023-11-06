The Rise of AI: Lessons from Legal Battles Against Big Pharma and Meta

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our daily lives, shaping our psychological and social realities. However, recent legal battles against companies like Meta and Big Pharma raise serious concerns about the need for regulation and accountability in this rapidly evolving field.

In a civil complaint filed more than 40 state attorney generals, including Rob Bonta in California, Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta is accused of intentionally creating “dopamine-manipulating” effects in its social media algorithms. The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s pursuit of profit has led to a mental health crisis among young people. This legal action highlights the power of technology to entice, engage, and ensnare vulnerable users, while disregarding the potential dangers.

Similarly, a previous civil action against Big Pharma revealed a willful conspiracy to hook the public on highly addictive and deadly opioid painkillers. The time it took for authorities to take action raises questions about the effectiveness of regulation. In both cases, it took over a decade for accountability to catch up with these companies.

These legal battles serve as a wake-up call for the regulation of AI. When Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress, it became evident that many lawmakers lacked a solid understanding of how social media platforms function and generate revenue. This lack of comprehension raises concerns about whether these same “leaders” are capable of regulating AI’s impact on the economy, democracy, and societal well-being.

Regarding the concerns about AI and employment, a recent survey conducted Valley Vision among Sacramento workers revealed apprehension about how AI could potentially harm their ability to make a living. However, the question remains: will Capitol Hill listen and respond in a timely manner, or will they once again act after the damage has already been done?

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations against Meta (formerly Facebook) in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit alleges that Meta intentionally designed its social media platforms to manipulate users’ behavior, specifically targeting young people. It claims that Meta prioritized profit over user well-being and misled the public about the dangers of its platforms.

What did the lawsuit against Big Pharma reveal?

The lawsuit against Big Pharma uncovered a conspiracy among major pharmaceutical companies to hook the public on highly addictive opioid painkillers, while concealing the drugs’ addictive and deadly nature. The legal action aimed to hold these companies accountable for their actions through the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act).

What concerns do workers in Sacramento have about AI?

According to a survey conducted Valley Vision, workers in Sacramento expressed concerns about AI’s potential negative impact on their ability to sustain employment. The study highlights apprehension about the future of work in an AI-driven society.

Do lawmakers have sufficient knowledge to regulate AI effectively?

The lack of understanding demonstrated lawmakers during Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress raises doubts about their ability to regulate AI adequately. The complexity of AI technology requires informed decision-making to ensure its responsible use and mitigate potential harm to society.

